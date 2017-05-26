Narendra Modi congratulates Prachanda for successful conduct of polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated outgoing prime minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' for the successful conduct of local elections there.

Modi conveyed his felicitations to Prachanda in a phone call last evening, the PMO said today in a tweet.Modi "also felicitated Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' for his strong commitment to strengthen democracy in Nepal," it added.

Millions of Nepalese on May 14 voted in the country's first local-level polls in two decades as the Himalayan nation took a crucial step towards cementing democracy amid political turmoil.

Before the elections, Prachanda had called up Modi who had assured all possible help from India in conducting the polls successfully.

Prachanda, who became the prime minister in August last year, resigned two days back under an agreement with Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba at that time that they would share power on rotational basis till next year's elections.

Under that understanding, Prachanda had to resign after nine months.