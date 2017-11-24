Narendra Modi, Donald Trump condemn 'barbaric' mosque attack in Egypt, express solidarity to victims

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the devastating bomb and gun attack in Egypt's restive North Sinai region in which at least 235 people lost their lives.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter and wrote,

Strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack on a place of worship in Egypt. Our deep condolences at the loss of innocent lives. India resolutely supports the fight against all forms of terrorism and stands with the people as well as Government of Egypt. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2017

United States President Donald Trump too condemned on Twitter the "horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenceless worshippers."

Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers in Egypt. The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

A furious Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared three days of mourning and pledged to "respond with brutal force" to the attack. "The army and police will avenge our martyrs and return security and stability with force in the coming short period," he added in a televised speech.

235 worshippers were killed in a bomb and gun assault on a packed mosque in the North Sinai province in Egypt, in what is believed to be the country's deadliest attack in recent memory.

A bomb explosion ripped through the Rawda mosque frequented by Sufis roughly 40 kilometres west of the North Sinai capital of El-Arish before gunmen opened fire on those gathered for weekly Friday prayers, officials said.

Witnesses said the assailants had surrounded the mosque with all-terrain vehicles then planted a bomb outside.

The gunmen then mowed down the panicked worshippers as they attempted to flee and used the congregants' vehicles they had set alight to block routes to the mosque.

The state prosecutor's office said in a statement that 235 people were killed and 109 wounded in the attack, the scale of which is unprecedented in a four-year insurgency by Islamist extremist groups.

United Kingdom foreign minister Boris Johnson condemned the 'barbaric attack' in a post on Twitter, while his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed his condolences to the families of victims of the 'despicable' bloodshed.