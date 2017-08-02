Narrow escape! Family dodges deadly accident by inches - WATCH

New Delhi: A video of a couple and their two kids escaping a deadly accident by inches on a highway in China is going to make you tremble.

The footage posted by People's Daily, China on July 28 is doing its round on the social media.

The family of four was miraculously saved when a SUV coming in full speed hit their sedan and rammed into another vehicle in China's Xiamen.

Reportedly, the incident took place on July 23 as the couple tried to cross the busy highway with their kids in arms.

Watch the video here:

Video Credit: People's Daily, China/YouTube