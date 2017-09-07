close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

NATO and Russia military chiefs to meet ahead of war games

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he saw no "imminent threat", but that the alliance would "monitor the activity closely".

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 16:17

Moscow: Russia`s top military boss was set to meet with a senior NATO commander in Baku on Thursday, as concerns swirled over major war games Moscow will hold next week with Belarus.

The Russian defence ministry said Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Petr Pavel, chairman of NATO`s Military Committee, would discuss "current issues of international security" in Azerbaijan, Russian news agencies reported.

The US-led alliance confirmed the encounter.

The talks come ahead of the joint "Zapad 2017" Russian exercises with Belarus next week which have stirred unease in Poland and the Baltic States.

Moscow says the "purely defensive" event will involve about 12,700 troops, but Lithuania and Estonia have said as many as 100,000 soldiers could take part.

French defence minister Florence Parly on Thursday condemned the coming drills on the border of the EU and NATO as a deliberate "strategy of intimidation".

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that he saw no "imminent threat", but that the alliance would "monitor the activity closely".

Western officials have said the preparations for Zapad suggest it could be much bigger than Moscow has suggested, and Stoltenberg said the degree of openness about the drills did not meet international standards.

Three NATO experts have been invited to attend as observers, but Stoltenberg said this "fell short of the transparency required by the OSCE".

Suspicions are high between NATO and Russia, with the alliance`s eastern members worried about Moscow`s increasing assertiveness after it seized Ukraine`s Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Moscow has long railed against NATO expansion in its former sphere of influence.

NATO has deployed four battle groups -- around 4,000 troops -- to Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in recent years.

TAGS

RussiaNATOBakuMoscowBelarus

From Zee News

India and US to conduct joint military exercise &#039;Yudh Abhyas 2017&#039; in September
India

India and US to conduct joint military exercise 'Yudh...

Pakistan among top 50 countries with high terror-financing risks
WorldAsia

Pakistan among top 50 countries with high terror-financing...

Framing of charges in Tarun Tejpal rape case on September 28
Maharashtra

Framing of charges in Tarun Tejpal rape case on September 2...

Jammu and Kashmir

Yasin Malik arrested, Mirwaiz put under house arrest

AmericasWorld

Accounts from Russia bought ads during US campaign: Faceboo...

North East

Students strike in Mizoram University on, PM urged to appoi...

India

Constitutional duty to protect culture of tolerance: Naqvi

At least nine killed as bus stand roof collapses in Tamil Nadu&#039;s Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

At least nine killed as bus stand roof collapses in Tamil N...

Hunt for Dera chief Ram Rahim&#039;s alleged secret &#039;sex&#039; cave leads to underwater villa
India

Hunt for Dera chief Ram Rahim's alleged secret 's...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Marvel's new super heroine 'Ngozi' is Nigerian, inspired by Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram

Now, comedian Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

WATCH: Lucknow Metro breaks down on Day 1, passengers stuck inside for an hour

WATCH EXCLUSIVE: Inside Gurmeet Ram Rahim's strange & fantastical home

Plus size models and social media influencers, New York Fashion Week 2017 is ready to woo millennials

WATCH WWE: Former Indian woman cop fights in the ring wearing salwar kameez