close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

NATO chief says Europe has interest in helping Afghanistan

NATO countries have strong reasons to maintain support for Afghanistan and will respond to U.S. President Trump's call for more troops and funding, the alliance`s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 07:07

Kabul: NATO countries have strong reasons to maintain support for Afghanistan and will respond to U.S. President Trump's call for more troops and funding, the alliance`s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"It is in the interest of Europe, of NATO allies to help stabilise Afghanistan," Stoltenberg said during a visit to Kabul with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, which was overshadowed by a militant attack on Kabul airport.

Trump made clear last month that he expected NATO to step up its contribution in Afghanistan when he announced a tougher new strategy against the Taliban and other militant forces. However, the political reaction in Europe has been mixed with a little public appetite for more involvement.

In Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel is working to form a government after last weekend`s election, her conservative party backs the mission. But senior figures from her two likely coalition partners, the liberal Free Democrats and environmental Greens, have expressed scepticism.

In Italy, the anti-establishment 5-Star party, riding high in opinion polls ahead of elections early next year, has said it would pull Italy`s force of more than 1,000 troops out.

"Germany has been a strong supporter of the NATO mission in Afghanistan for many many years," Stoltenberg said. "Germany is the lead nation in the north (of Afghanistan) and I`m absolutely certain that Germany will continue to provide support."

Stoltenberg said NATO assistance was aimed at ensuring Afghanistan did not become "a safe haven for international terrorism." But he reiterated that NATO troops would not be returning to the combat role they ended in 2014 and would continue training and advising Afghan forces as well as providing equipment and funding.

"We are not going back to the big combat operations we had before. It will still be a non-combat operation."

Stoltenberg said Afghan forces, which have suffered thousands of casualties fighting the insurgency, had been "managing a very difficult situation".

But they had prevented the Taliban from gaining control of any major provincial centres and would be boosted by plans to strengthen the Afghan Air Force and Special Forces units.

"There will be setbacks but if we look at what we have achieved so far, we have been able to build a strong Afghan national security force and we`ll build it even stronger."

TAGS

NATOEuropeAfghanistanUnited StatesJens StoltenbergKabul

From Zee News

It&#039;s Donald Trump vs Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook
AmericasWorld

It's Donald Trump vs Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook

No new chance for NRIs to deposit scrapped demonetised currency: Sushma Swaraj
India

No new chance for NRIs to deposit scrapped demonetised curr...

Beware! Fake Blue Whale apps, malware may be stealing your personal info
India

Beware! Fake Blue Whale apps, malware may be stealing your...

Donald Trump proposes US tax overhaul, stirs concerns on deficit
World

Donald Trump proposes US tax overhaul, stirs concerns on de...

Jharkhand ex-CM Madhu Koda barred from contesting elections for 3 yrs for false poll expenses
Jharkhand

Jharkhand ex-CM Madhu Koda barred from contesting elections...

World

Libya bans entry of US citizens in retaliation

Dera Sacha Sauda&#039;s Qurbani wing issues threat letter, says &#039;will kill all opposing Gurmeet Ram Rahim&#039;
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda's Qurbani wing issues threat letter,...

3-year-old Trishna Shakya named Nepal&#039;s new &#039;Living Goddess&#039;
WorldAsia

3-year-old Trishna Shakya named Nepal's new 'Livi...

Rajnath Singh to visit Indo-China border - first high-level visit after resolution of Doklam stand-off
UttarakhandIndia

Rajnath Singh to visit Indo-China border - first high-level...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi