close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

NATO intercepts Russian jets near Estonian airspace

Spanish and Finnish fighter jets were sent to intercept three Russian planes flying near Estonian air space on Tuesday, the NATO military alliance said in a statement.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 22:10

Brussels: Spanish and Finnish fighter jets were sent to intercept three Russian planes flying near Estonian air space on Tuesday, the NATO military alliance said in a statement.

The Russian airplanes were identified as two MiG-31 jets and one Antonov AN-26 transport aircraft, NATO said.

"Two Spanish F-18 jets assigned to NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission scrambled from Estonia`s Amari Air Base," NATO said. "Finnish jets also scrambled to intercept the aircraft."

Intercepts of Russian aircraft by NATO have increased in recent years amid heightened tensions between the West and Moscow over Russia`s involvement in the Ukraine crisis.

TAGS

NATORussian jetsEstonian airspaceMiG-31Ukraine crisis

From Zee News

World

Two Spanish NATO planes briefly violate Finnish airspace

North EastManipur

Bomb found near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur

Haryana

Youth hacks sister, friend to death in Sirsa village

Delhi

Man held for killing wife on suspicion of infidelity

Pakistani Taliban launches English magazine &#039;Sunnat E Khaula&#039; to urge women to take up &#039;jihad&#039;
WorldAsia

Pakistani Taliban launches English magazine 'Sunnat E...

Delhi

Four dead due to swine flu in RML hospital, AIIMS in July

World

Eight migrants found dead at sea off Libya: Italy coastguar...

West Bengal

Bengal flood toll rises to 46 with 7 more deaths

No proof of Pakistan funding of Kashmiri separatists: Abdul Basit
India

No proof of Pakistan funding of Kashmiri separatists: Abdul...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India

Ben is dating twin sisters. Would you like to be like Ben?