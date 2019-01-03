Nawaz Sharif denied assistant, has to maintain jail room himself

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif needs to clean up his own mess, quite literally. Lodged in the country's Kot Lakhpat jail, he has been denied an orderly and has been instructed to clean his room on his own.

Dawn reported on Thursday that Sharif won't get an assistant - usually a fellow inmate - for 'housekeeping' services and will have to maintain his jail room himself. This was confirmed by the country's Inspector General of Prisons Shahid Saleem Beg.

Sharif was recently provided with a 'better class' room in the Kot Lakhpat jail where he is serving a seven-years rigorous imprisonment term in connection with the Al-Azizia Steel Mills/Hill Metal Establishment case. It is reported that he is not even permitted to step outside his barracks within the prison - for security reasons. Prison officials however say that he is not subjected to manual labour and that they are sensitive to how Sharif is treated because the country's reputation is at stake.

Sharif, meanwhile, has maintained that he is innocent of all charges leveled against him and that he has complete faith in the country's judiciary.