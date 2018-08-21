हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to spend Eid-ul-Adha in Adiala jail

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Sharif and son-in-law Captain Mohammad Safdar will stay in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi during Eid ul Adha. They will have to spend Eid in jail itself as Islamabad High Court has postpone a decision on petitions for their release.

According to Pakistan-based The Express Tribune, Islamabad High Court bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said that the petitions would remain pending and would be taken up along with appeals in the Avenfield properties money laundering case.

The bench, however, added that the defence can push for the petitions to be heard if there is a delay in hearing the appeals against the conviction of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and his son-in-law.

Sharif, 68, daughter Maryam, 44, and his son-in-law were arrested in Lahore on July 13 soon after they arrived in Pakistan from London. An accountability court had found them guilty over his family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.

The Sharifs were taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has alleged that Sharif has been kept in abysmal condition in the jail and deprived of even the basic facilities.

The health condition of the former Pakistan prime minister deteriorated in the jail, following which he was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) due to cardiac complications. The floor where Sharif was admitted was declared a sub-jail and no one was allowed to meet him. He was later moved back to Adiala jail after his medical condition improved.

