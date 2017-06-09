close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nawaz Sharif may visit Qatar, Kuwait to ease diplomatic tension

Pakistan shares "good" ties with all Gulf countries and has been asked by the country's parliament to stay neutral in the crisis, while trying to resolve it.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 15:47

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to fly to Kuwait and Qatar in a bid to resolve the latest diplomatic row between the Gulf nations and Doha which has been accused of supporting "terrorism", a media report said today.

Pakistan shares "good" ties with all Gulf countries and has been asked by the country's parliament to stay neutral in the crisis, while trying to resolve it.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced that they were cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar, along with closure of travel links.

The Gulf nations accused Qatar of supporting "terrorism".

Sharif said that Pakistan will do all it can to amicably resolve the diplomatic crisis in the Arabian Gulf, 'The Express Tribune' reported.

"Since Pakistan enjoys good relations with Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar, we will try our best to resolve the differences between the Arab countries," Sharif said while speaking to journalists during a visit to Kazakhstan.

Sharif may also visit Qatar and Kuwait to help resolve the rift, the report said.

Sharif said the Muslim world should play its role in ending the diplomatic crisis in the Arabian Gulf.

Sharif flew to Kazakhstan yesterday to attend a two-day meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). 

TAGS

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz SharifKuwaitQatarGulf nationsDohaSaudi ArabiaUAEBahrainEgyptIranShanghai Cooperation OrganisationKazakhstan

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Thai man jailed for 35 years for `defaming` royals on Faceb...
WorldAsia

Thai man jailed for 35 years for `defaming` royals on Faceb...

Ganga second-most polluting river in world; China&#039;s Yangtze tops the list
Environment

Ganga second-most polluting river in world; China's Ya...

Leader of anti-EU UKIP Party quits after election failure
EuropeWorld

Leader of anti-EU UKIP Party quits after election failure

Catalonia sets vote on independence from Spain for Oct 1
EuropeWorld

Catalonia sets vote on independence from Spain for Oct 1

Mahanadi row: BJD calls for a 4-hour 'Hartal' in...
India

Mahanadi row: BJD calls for a 4-hour 'Hartal' in...

Congress MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy dies in Kullu
Telangana

Congress MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy dies in Kullu

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video