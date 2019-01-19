Nawaz Sharif not completely well, special medical board says in its report

LAHORE: A special medical board comprising Shahid Hameed, Sajjad Ahmed and Hamid Khalil of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, had examined examined Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail and said that the former Pakistan prime minister "is not completely well". The medical board added that more tests should be done before suggesting treatment for him.

The medical board made the statement after examining Sharif thotoughly. It is to be noted that 69-year-old Sharif is currently serving a seven years jail sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

A medical report released on Friday said that Sharif had "vague symptoms" of pain in both of his arms.

"Vague symptoms of pain in Sharif's both arms particularly at night and numbness of toes. He is on dual antiplatelets, beta blocker, amlodipine, ARB'S and stains with anti-diabetics treatment," the medical report said.

Earlier, it was claimed by Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz that the former premier's health has deteriorated. She had also accused the jail authorities of not allwing his cardiologists examine him in the jail.

A jail spokesman, however, rejected Maryam's claim, stressing said Sharif was thoroughly examined by jail doctors and his health is fine.

Sharif underwent Coronary Angioplasty twice in 2001 and 2017. He also had open heart surgery twice in 2011 and 2016, the special medical board said in its report.

"After evaluating these test reports and availability of previous cardiac medical record further management plan will be proceeded," the board said.

It is learnt that the jail authorities have also refused a prisoner who could serve as Sharif's orderly.

(with agency inputs)