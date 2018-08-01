हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif’s health condition improves, shifted back to Adiala jail

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was undergoing treatment for ‘serious cardiac complications’ at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, has now been shifted back to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Nawaz Sharif’s health condition improves, shifted back to Adiala jail

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was undergoing treatment for ‘serious cardiac complications’ at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, has now been shifted back to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

News agency PTI quoted sources in the PIMS as saying that various tests were performed on him, which showed a lot of improvement in his health, following which the doctors decided to shift him back to the jail.

They said Sharif also expressed willingness to go back to jail, pointing that he was not ready to go to the hospital in first place and only agreed when his jailed daughter and her husband convinced him to follow doctors' advice. Heavy security measures were taken to shift him back to jail. A convoy of 11 security vehicles escorted him to jail.

Pakistan-based Dawn News had earlier reported that no one was allowed to meet the former prime minister in hospital and the floor where he was admitted was declared a sub jail.

The report quoted PIMS executive director Raja Amjad as saying that those wanting to meet Sharif would have to take prior permission from jail authorities and the hospital administration had no say on the same.

The former prime minister’s brother and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif was also reportedly not allowed to meet him.

The decision to move Sharif to hospital was taken on Sunday after ECG and irregular blood reports.

A team of doctors had recommended that Sharif was in the need of proper medical care, citing that he had been suffering from acute pain in both his arms possibly because of inadequate blood circulation.

Sharif, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi soon after they landed in Lahore from London via UAE, as they were convicted in Avenfield properties case.

Tags:
PakistanNawaz SharifNawaz Sharif jailAdiala Jail

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close