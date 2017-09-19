close
Nawaz Sharif skips Pakistan court hearing on corruption cases

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif today failed to appear before a court hearing corruption cases against him as he was in London to take care of his ailing wife.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 11:54
Nawaz Sharif skips Pakistan court hearing on corruption cases
File picture

Islamabad: Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif today failed to appear before a court hearing corruption cases against him as he was in London to take care of his ailing wife.

The accountability court is hearing the corruption cases filed against 67-year-old Sharif after the Supreme Court on July 28 disqualified him in the Panama Papers scandal.

The court, which held its first hearing today, had summoned Sharif, his daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hasan and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar.

Asif Kirmani, Sharif's political advisor who appeared in the court on his behalf, told the media after a brief hearing that former premier was in London to take care of his ailing wife and would soon come back.

Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing cancer treatment in London.

"I informed the court that my leader (Sharif) was in London along with the entire family due to illness of wife," he said.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned the case till September 26. It also ordered that fresh summons should be issued for the former first family to appear on the next hearing.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed four corruption cases on September 8 against Sharifs and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to Supreme Court, the accountability judge should decide the cases within six months.

 

