close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nawaz Sharif, sons, daughter fail to appear before anti-graft body

Sharif, his children and his son-in-law were summoned today in a case that primarily revolves around Maryam being a beneficiary of offshore firms.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 16:24
Nawaz Sharif, sons, daughter fail to appear before anti-graft body
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Lahore: Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members on Sunday failed for the second time to appear before the country's top anti-graft body which wants to interrogate them over money laundering and corruption charges revealed by the Panama Papers.

"Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children — Hassan, Hussain, Maryam — and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar were summoned to appear before the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) today but none of them turned up," NAB spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish told PTI.

Sharif, his children and his son-in-law were summoned today in a case that primarily revolves around Maryam being a beneficiary of offshore firms.

Sharif and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, were summoned on Friday in a separate case involving graft and money laundering charges and had failed to appear before the NAB.

Ali said the NAB would continue summoning the Sharif family in different cases involving money laundering and corruption charges.

"We are investigating the Sharif family in different corruption cases on the order of the Supreme Court," he said.

Sharif, in a letter to NAB, has said he would join its investigation after a decision by the Supreme Court on his review petition against its July 28 verdict to disqualify him from premiership.

"My family members and I will join the NAB investigation once the Supreme Court decides my review petition against my disqualification," Sharif had said in the letter.

On July 28, a five-member Supreme Court bench disqualified Sharif from continuing in his office for possessing a work permit at the firm of his son in the UAE.

Sharif has also sought a stay from the Supreme Court on the further implementation of the judgement till a decision on the review petition is taken.

The apex court is likely to take up Sharif's review petition early next month after the judges vacation.

According to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by Supreme Court to investigate the off-shore properties of the Sharif family, Maryam was found to be the beneficial owner of Avenfield Properties as well as offshore companies of Nescoll & Nielsen.

The JIT report has also charged Maryam for submitting fake/falsified documents to it which is a criminal offence.

"Maryam Safdar has submitted fake/falsified documents to the JIT which is a criminal offence. These documents are decoys to manipulate facts and camouflage truth," says the conclusion of the findings of the JIT report.

TAGS

PakistanNawaz Sharifanti-graft bodycorruptionPanama PapersNational Accountability Bureau

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

NIA's regional office, residential premises open in Lu...

EuropeWorld

Fire strands thousands of rail passengers in southern Franc...

World

Iran's top priority to protect nuclear deal from US: H...

Spain mourns attack victims as probe zeroes in on imam
World

Spain mourns attack victims as probe zeroes in on imam

Scientists develop new artificial intelligence system to decode brain signals
Science

Scientists develop new artificial intelligence system to de...

Rajasthan

Udaipur's Kalpit Veerwal in Limca book for 100% in JEE...

Bangladesh sentences 10 to death for plot to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
WorldAsia

Bangladesh sentences 10 to death for plot to kill Prime Min...

Man dies while cleaning sewer at Delhi hospital
Delhi

Man dies while cleaning sewer at Delhi hospital

Admission to FYJC in Mumbai to be allotted on first-come, first-served basis
Maharashtra

Admission to FYJC in Mumbai to be allotted on first-come, f...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India