close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nawaz Sharif to attend ''Arab Nato'' in Riyadh

Saudi King Salman invited Sharif to attend the "Arab Nato" summit being held to develop a security partnership against growing threat of violent extremism.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 12:50

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the first ever Arab-Islamic-American Summit being held in Riyadh on Sunday, a media report said on Saturday.

The "Arab Nato" summit -- being held to develop a security partnership against a growing threat of violent extremism -- will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.

"Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz invited Sharif for the summit. The invitation was delivered by Saudi Information Minister Awwad bin Saleh al Awwad, who visited Islamabad last week," Dawn online quoted a Saudi Arabia government statement as saying.

Trump and leaders of the world`s Islamic nations will meet to "address ways of building more robust and effective security partnerships to counter and prevent the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism around the globe through promoting tolerance and moderation", the statement said.

Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan`s "alliance with the Kingdom by recalling the commonality of views of two countries on most regional and international issues and their collaboration" for achieving common interests and objectives.

It was "unlikely" that Sharif would get a one-on-one meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the summit, the report said.

TAGS

PakistanNawaz SharifArab-Islamic-American SummitArab Nato summitKing Salman Bin Abdulaziz

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Antarctica is on the verge of turning green, thanks to climate change!
Environment

Antarctica is on the verge of turning green, thanks to clim...

179 from Maharashtra stuck in Uttarakhand after landslide:...
Maharashtra

179 from Maharashtra stuck in Uttarakhand after landslide:...

Nawaz Sharif to attend Arab Nato in Riyadh tomorrow, likely...
WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif to attend Arab Nato in Riyadh tomorrow, likely...

Tamil Nadu: After meeting PM Narendra Modi, O Panneerselvam hints at alliance with BJP, later clarifies speculations
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: After meeting PM Narendra Modi, O Panneerselvam...

Four arrested for extorting money by posing as news reporte...
Rajasthan

Four arrested for extorting money by posing as news reporte...

US President Donald Trump lands in Saudi Arabia for first foreign trip
AmericasWorld

US President Donald Trump lands in Saudi Arabia for first f...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video