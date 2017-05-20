Nawaz Sharif to attend ''Arab Nato'' in Riyadh

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the first ever Arab-Islamic-American Summit being held in Riyadh on Sunday, a media report said on Saturday.

The "Arab Nato" summit -- being held to develop a security partnership against a growing threat of violent extremism -- will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.

"Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz invited Sharif for the summit. The invitation was delivered by Saudi Information Minister Awwad bin Saleh al Awwad, who visited Islamabad last week," Dawn online quoted a Saudi Arabia government statement as saying.

Trump and leaders of the world`s Islamic nations will meet to "address ways of building more robust and effective security partnerships to counter and prevent the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism around the globe through promoting tolerance and moderation", the statement said.

Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan`s "alliance with the Kingdom by recalling the commonality of views of two countries on most regional and international issues and their collaboration" for achieving common interests and objectives.

It was "unlikely" that Sharif would get a one-on-one meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the summit, the report said.