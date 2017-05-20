Nawaz Sharif to attend Arab Nato in Riyadh tomorrow, likely to meet Donald Trump

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday to attend an international Islamic conference where he is likely to meet US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Sharif was invited by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin to attend the Arab Islamic American Summit. The issue of terrorism and relations between the US and Muslim countries are expected to dominate the summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, Sharif is likely to meet the world leaders who will be attending the conference, including Trump, the Geo News reported.

During the two-day visit, Sharif will also hold talks with Saudi leadership and will discuss several economic and security agreements.

Sharif will also visit Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Trump reached Riyadh today on his first trip abroad since taking office.

Trump is the only American president to make Saudi Arabia, or any majority Muslim country, his first stop overseas as president.

After two days of meetings in Riyadh, Trump will travel to Israel, have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and meet with allies at a NATO summit in Brussels and the Group of 7 wealthy nations in Sicily.