close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nawaz Sharif to attend Arab Nato in Riyadh tomorrow, likely to meet Donald Trump

 Donald Trump is the only American president to make Saudi Arabia or any majority Muslim country.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 14:31

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday to attend an international Islamic conference where he is likely to meet US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Sharif was invited by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin to attend the Arab Islamic American Summit. The issue of terrorism and relations between the US and Muslim countries are expected to dominate the summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, Sharif is likely to meet the world leaders who will be attending the conference, including Trump, the Geo News reported.

During the two-day visit, Sharif will also hold talks with Saudi leadership and will discuss several economic and security agreements.

Sharif will also visit Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Trump reached Riyadh today on his first trip abroad since taking office.

Trump is the only American president to make Saudi Arabia, or any majority Muslim country, his first stop overseas as president.

After two days of meetings in Riyadh, Trump will travel to Israel, have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and meet with allies at a NATO summit in Brussels and the Group of 7 wealthy nations in Sicily. 

TAGS

PakistanNawaz SharifDonald TrumpIslamic conferenceKing Salman binArab Islamic American Summit

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Antarctica is on the verge of turning green, thanks to climate change!
Environment

Antarctica is on the verge of turning green, thanks to clim...

179 from Maharashtra stuck in Uttarakhand after landslide:...
Maharashtra

179 from Maharashtra stuck in Uttarakhand after landslide:...

Tamil Nadu: After meeting PM Narendra Modi, O Panneerselvam hints at alliance with BJP, later clarifies speculations
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: After meeting PM Narendra Modi, O Panneerselvam...

Four arrested for extorting money by posing as news reporte...
Rajasthan

Four arrested for extorting money by posing as news reporte...

US President Donald Trump lands in Saudi Arabia for first foreign trip
AmericasWorld

US President Donald Trump lands in Saudi Arabia for first f...

UN, US double dealing in criticising missile tests: North Korea
World

UN, US double dealing in criticising missile tests: North K...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video