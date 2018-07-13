हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif to be arrested: Live updates as Pakistan's political storm intensifies

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in jail in a corruption case while daughter Maryam has been given a 7-year jail term.

Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam will be arrested on Friday after they were found guilty in the Avenfield reference case on July 6. Both Sharif and Maryam have been in London but have said that they will cooperate with Pakistani law enforcement agencies even though they also say they are innocent.

Ahead of PML-N leader's arrival, the authorities in Pakistan launched a massive crackdown on his supporters who have planned to give a rousing welcome to their leader and stage a demonstration outside the Lahore airport. READ 

Although he has made several trips to Pakistan in the last months - primarily for case hearings, Sharif has mainly been in London to be by his ailing mother Kulsoom Nawaz who is in a hospital here.

 

 

Both Sharif and his daughter are expected to land in Lahore at 1815hrs (1845hrs IST) and will be arrested immediately.

Here are the live and latest developments from the day:

* Is Lahore ready for Sharif's arrest?

Dawn reports that 300 PML-N workers have been arrested in a crackdown. 10,000 police officers to be stationed on city streets. Roads leading to and from the airport have been sealed while containers have been placed to manage traffic at main junctions.

* Local media reports suggest that Sharif and Maryam will be transported to Adiala Jail using helicopters. Geo News reports that two helicopters have been stationed and that high-level security is in place - both at the airport and at the jail.

* What is the controversy and why the penalty?

Sharif faced corruption charges and was forced to resign as Prime Minister by Pakistan's Supreme Court after his name and family's name appeared in the Panama case. As per Pakistan's Geo News, Sharif was convicted for owning luxurious Avenfield properties in London's Park Lane. These properties will now be taken over by the appropriate authorities. (Read full report here)

* Several international flights to Islamabad on Friday morning have been diverted to Lahore.

* It is being reported that Sharif and Maryam will be arrested by a special NAB team at Abu Dhabi airport itself.

* Maryam, in a tweet, has said that she has told her children to be brave.

 

 

* Sharif and Maryam have departed from London and will take a flight to Lahore via Abu Dhabi. Sharif met Pakistan's former finance minister Ishaq Dar before leaving London.

Tags:
Nawaz SharifMaryamMaryam Sharif

