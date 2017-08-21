close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz set to become PML-N president next month

The announcement of Shahbaz as the new PML-N president is likely to be made on September 7.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 16:04
Nawaz Sharif&#039;s brother Shahbaz set to become PML-N president next month
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif`s brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be appointed as the president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) next month.

The Dawn quoted sources, as saying, that Nawaz took Shahbaz into confidence regarding his appointment as the PML-N president, during a meeting that was held in the former`s Model Town residence in Lahore.

The announcement of Shahbaz as the new PML-N president is likely to be made on September 7.

Sharif was disqualified after the Panamagate verdict last month from continuing as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and consequently as the head of the PML-N.

Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir was appointed as the party`s interim president last week after the Election Commission of Pakistan had asked the PML-N to elect a new leader by August 25.

Citing election laws, the ECP had said that a person cannot serve as an office-bearer of a political entity if he/she has been disqualified to become a member of the Parliament.

Sharif`s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz would not have been able to contest the upcoming NA-120 by-polls, if the party had failed to comply with the ECP`s order.

Many PML-N leaders are also in favour of Shahbaz being made the party president.

TAGS

Nawaz SharifShahbaz SharifPakistan Muslim League-NawazPresident

From Zee News

Turkey-Iran operation against Kurd rebels always possible: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
EuropeWorldAsia

Turkey-Iran operation against Kurd rebels always possible:...

Digital advertising spend in India to touch Rs 9,700 crore by end-2017
Technology

Digital advertising spend in India to touch Rs 9,700 crore...

WorldAsia

Hotel fire in Mecca causes alarm

India

China blames Indian troops for Pangong Lake incident in Lad...

WhatsApp &#039;excited&#039; about digital projects in India
Technology

WhatsApp 'excited' about digital projects in Indi...

EuropeWorld

Berlin: 9 injured after smoke bomb goes off at Kurdish even...

India

Working on plan to beat Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad Lok S...

BJP president Amit Shah postpons 3-day Tamil Nadu visit, scheduled from 22 August
Tamil NaduIndia

BJP president Amit Shah postpons 3-day Tamil Nadu visit, sc...

World

Seoul urges Pyongyang not to resort to provocation

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India