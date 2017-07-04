close
Nawaz Sharif's daughter to appear before Panama probe panel tomorrow

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 20:22

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz will appear on Wednesday for the first time before the Supreme Court-appointed team probing the Panamagate graft case.

Maryam, 43, will appear with a female police officer before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the high-profile Panamagate graft case. A German newspaper had earlier said that Maryam is a beneficial owner of offshore companies named in Panama Papers.

In 2013, Maryam was active in the general election campaign. She also made into the BBC's 100 Women list of political scions along with US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump in March.

The six-member investigation committee had written to the Inspector General of Police for deployment of a woman police over Maryam's appearance after which Ursala Saleem, SP of Special Branch was tasked for the day, Dunya news reported.

Today, Sharif's elder son Hussain Nawaz appeared before the committe for the sixth time which is investigating Sharif and his sons' alleged corruption in the Panama Papers case.
Hasan, Sharif's youngerson, was summoned twice.

In its judgement of April 20 in the Panama Papers case, the Supreme Court had constituted a JIT and empowered it to summon the prime minister, his sons and any other person necessary, to investigate allegations of money-laundering, through which the four apartments in London's posh Park Lane area were purchased.

The JIT is expected to complete its probe by July 10 and submit a report to the apex Court, which will decide fate of Sharif. 

