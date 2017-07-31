Nawaz Sharif's party accuses Imran Khan of submitting fake documents in Supreme Court

Islamabad: Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party on Monday accused Opposition leader Imran Khan of submitting fake documents in the foreign funding case against him in the Supreme Court after the cricketer-turned- politician vowed to resign if found guilty of corruption.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Asif Kirmani hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, saying "Imran Khan once said he would never want to be a [leader] like Sheikh Rasheed. Now he has nominated the same man as the prime minister."

Kirmani's comments came a day after Imran's party observed a "thanksgiving day to celebrate Pakistan's victory against corruption" after the Supreme Court (SC) disqualified Nawaz Sharif on Friday.

Calling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rally on Sunday a "musical night", Kirmani said Imran had brought Quaid-e-Azam's (Muhammad Ali Jinnah) Pakistan to the "brink of a disaster".

"PTI is a fraud party. Its leader is not ashamed to present fake documents in the [Supreme Court]. This is the height of shamelessness," Dawn newspaper quoted Kirmani as saying.

"Imran Khan, the nation is asking you, why haven?t you declared your offshore assets? Why are you concealing your assets? Why are you still receiving gifts from your [divorced] wife" he questioned.

Imran Khan during the rally discussed the case against him in the court and had said "I will resign from the party if a single sentence of my statement before the judiciary is proven false."

Speaking to the thousands of supporters gathered at the rally, Khan praised the judiciary for its verdict against Sharif and said, "We knocked on judiciarys doors instead of taking to the roads because the SC judges asked us to come to the court."

Kirmani said his party respects the Supreme Courts decision which disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister, but "there is another court: the public. And Nawaz Sharif will again win there".

"Imran Khan, your politics will end and you will be in jail once you are disqualified in the foreign funding case," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's a three-member Supreme Court bench today resumed hearing in the foreign funding case against Imran. He faces disqualification if found guilty.