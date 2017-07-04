Nawaz Sharif's son appears again before Panamagate probe team

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif`s elder son Hussain Nawaz on Tuesday appeared before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the sixth time in connection with the Panama Papers probe into his family`s assets.

His younger brother Hassan Nawaz faced the JIT on Monday, while his sister Maryam Nawaz will appear before the team for the first time on Wednesday, reports Dawn news.

Following Hassan`s appearance, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also faced the JIT on Monday in connection with the probe, which has entered its final week.

The minister, who is also the father-in-law of Nawaz Sharif`s younger daughter, is the eighth member of the extended Sharif family to be summoned for questioning.

On June 15, Nawaz Sharif appeared before the JIT and became the first sitting Pakistani Prime Minister to appear before a probe team.

The six-member JIT is due to present its report to the apex court on July 10.

In its judgment of April 20 in the Panama Papers case, the Supreme Court had constituted the JIT and empowered it to summon the Prime Minister, his sons and any other person to investigate allegations of money laundering, Dawn news reported.

The Sharif family is alleged to have purchased four apartments in London`s Park Lane area through money laundering.