Nawaz Sharif's son appears before JIT in Panamagate probe

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz on Sunday appeared before the Supreme Court-appointed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sharif family`s offshore properties to record his statement in the ongoing Panamagate probe at the Federal Judicial Academy.

"I received a notice from the JIT yesterday [Saturday] which asked me to appear within 24 hours," Hussain told journalists outside the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad.

"I will present my viewpoint along with my counsel Advocate Fazal Ghani," The Express Tribune quoted Hussain as saying.The JIT had not given any questionnaire to Hussain.

Hussain did not speak to the media after appearing before the JIT.Earlier, Hussain had said that he was only given a day to respond to the JIT`s notice and he would record his statement with the probe team till the Supreme Court decides on his petition regarding partiality of two JIT members.

He would be appearing before the Supreme Court on Monday to voice his concerns about the two members of the JIT.

Hussain has expressed his reservations on the inclusion of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan`s Bilal Rasool and State Bank`s Amer Aziz in the JIT.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Hanif Abbasi, Daniyal Aziz and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry were also present during the hearing.

The JIT has to conclude and complete its investigations in Panamagate case within the allotted 60-day period.