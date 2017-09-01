close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nawaz Sharif's wife undergoes successful throat cancer surgery

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has successfully undergone surgery for throat cancer at a clinic here, a media report said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 17:00

London: Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has successfully undergone surgery for throat cancer at a clinic here, a media report said.

The operation took place on Thursday and Kulsoom Nawaz will be staying in hospital for at least a day before doctors discharge her to go home for recovery, Geo News reported.

She was diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this month and doctors said her cancer was curable.

Although there was no official word on the surgery from the Sharif family, Maryam Nawaz, Sharif`s daughter, retweeted messages congratulating her upon successful completion of the medical procedure.

Kulsoom Nawaz`s chemotherapy treatment is set to commence next week, the report said. Sharif accompanied his wife to a central London clinic where she underwent surgery. 

The former Prime Minister reached London on Wednesday evening to be with his ailing wife and was received by a large crowd of supporters. 

Kulsoom Nawaz is the PML-N`s candidate for the upcoming Lahore NA-120 by-poll on September 17. Maryam Nawaz is running her mother`s election campaign in her absence, while the rest of the family is in London.

TAGS

Nawaz SharifKulsoom NawazLondonPML-N

From Zee News

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run
World

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-ru...

PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on September 3 – Third rejig since May 2014
India

PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on September 3 – Thir...

World

27,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar as bodies wash up, says U...

India

RSS meets in Vrindavan, Amit Shah attends

Three dead as Delhi&#039;s Ghazipur landfill site caves in
Delhi

Three dead as Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site caves in

India

President invites Swiss firms to join India initiatives

Puducherry

Blue Whale game suspected in death of MBA student

Rajasthan

Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami reviews 'Vistarak Yo...

iPhone 8 launch on September 12: Expected price, specs, features and more
Mobiles

iPhone 8 launch on September 12: Expected price, specs, fea...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Ken-Betwa project set to take off after PM Modi bats for river linking in India

In a first, former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets a selfie on Twitter

Dhoni makes 1 world record playing 300th ODI, misses out on other

Prices of LPG hiked by 14% for September

Body of missing Mumbai doctor found in drain

Priyanka Gandhi recovers from dengue, discharged from hospital