'Naya Pakistan', tweets PM-elect Imran Khan on Islamic State's 71st Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is celebrating its 71st Independence Day on Tuesday, August 14.

Tweeting on the day, Pakistan’s Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan wrote, “I want all Pakistanis to celebrate 14th August, our Independence Day, with full fervor — especially as we are now moving toward Naya (new) Pakistan and reclaiming Jinnah’s vision Insha’Allah (God willing).”

“14 Aug 2018: On this Independence Day I am filled with the greatest optimism. Despite our grave economic crises, due to corruption & cronyism, I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge & Pak will become the great nation envisaged by our Quaid & Iqbal,” he added.

The Islamic nation will begin celebrations with gun salutes in the federal capital, Islamabad, and in all four provincial capitals for Independence Day. The festivities also include special marches, seminars, documentaries and music and painting exhibitions.

On Monday, Pakistan released 30 Indian prisoners, including 27 fishermen, from jail as a goodwill gesture ahead of the country's Independence Day on Tuesday. The release of the prisoners "is in line with Pakistan's consistent policy of not politicising humanitarian issues," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.