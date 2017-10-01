close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Negotiations with 'little rocket man' waste of time: Trump

Trump has nicknamed the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un as the 'little rocket man'.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 22:47
Negotiations with &#039;little rocket man&#039; waste of time: Trump

New Delhi: Efforts to convince North Korea's 'little rocket man' to stop his nuclear weapons programme is a waste of time, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

Trump has nicknamed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as 'little rocket man'.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is ‘wasting his time’ with North Korea negotiations, the New York Daily quoted Trump as saying.

The remark comes just a day after Tillerson said he was working to seal a deal.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump tweeted.

“Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done! ” he said.

It was not immediately clear why Trump has contradicted Tillerson's diplomatic efforts.

Tillerson had said on Saturday that the US was directly in touch with Pyongyang and “probing” the possibility of a peace deal.

“I think the most immediate action that we need is to calm things down,” Tillerson told reporters in Beijing.

“They’re a little overheated right now. And I think we need to calm them down first.” This was his second visit to Beijing after he took charge.

TAGS

North Korea negotiationslittle rocket manDonald TrumpNorth Korea's little rocket mannuclear weapons programmePresident Donald Trump

From Zee News

Twin earthquakes hit Andaman Islands within two hours
India

Twin earthquakes hit Andaman Islands within two hours

Sushma appeals for help to find deaf-mute girl&#039;s parents
DelhiIndia

Sushma appeals for help to find deaf-mute girl's paren...

Beware! Hackers can record you watching porn on smartphone
World

Beware! Hackers can record you watching porn on smartphone

Two women stabbed to death in Marseille knife attack
World

Two women stabbed to death in Marseille knife attack

World

Watchdog urges UN inquiry into Iran recruiting Afghan kids...

Karnataka: Infant placed on burning coal during Muharram ritual
Karnataka

Karnataka: Infant placed on burning coal during Muharram ri...

Tamil Nadu

Government occupying power without majority support: Stalin

Yadav faction to file fresh plea for JD(U) symbol
Bihar

Yadav faction to file fresh plea for JD(U) symbol

World

Thinking the unthinkable in China: Abandoning North Korea

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi