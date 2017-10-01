Negotiations with 'little rocket man' waste of time: Trump

New Delhi: Efforts to convince North Korea's 'little rocket man' to stop his nuclear weapons programme is a waste of time, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

Trump has nicknamed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as 'little rocket man'.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is ‘wasting his time’ with North Korea negotiations, the New York Daily quoted Trump as saying.

The remark comes just a day after Tillerson said he was working to seal a deal.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump tweeted.

“Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done! ” he said.

It was not immediately clear why Trump has contradicted Tillerson's diplomatic efforts.

Tillerson had said on Saturday that the US was directly in touch with Pyongyang and “probing” the possibility of a peace deal.

“I think the most immediate action that we need is to calm things down,” Tillerson told reporters in Beijing.

“They’re a little overheated right now. And I think we need to calm them down first.” This was his second visit to Beijing after he took charge.