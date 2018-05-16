हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nepal Army

Nepal Army helicopter crashes in Muktinath, both pilots killed

Nepal's Home Ministry has clarified that the cargo helicopter which crashed in Muktinath was of Makalu Air, which had been requisitioned by the Army to carry goods. 

Nepal Army helicopter crashes in Muktinath, both pilots killed

MUKTINATH: A cargo helicopter of the Nepal Army crashed on Wednesday morning in Muktinath in Nepal. Both pilots in the helicopter have been killed. Nepal's Home Ministry has clarified that the cargo helicopter which crashed in Muktinath was of Makalu Air, which had been requisitioned by the Army to carry goods. 

Tags:
Nepal ArmyMuktinathNepalMakalu Airnepal army helicopter crash
Next
Story

Will Kim Jong Un meet Donald Trump? North Korea suspends talks with South

Must Watch