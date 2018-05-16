Nepal Army helicopter crashes in Muktinath, both pilots killed

MUKTINATH: A cargo helicopter of the Nepal Army crashed on Wednesday morning in Muktinath in Nepal. Both pilots in the helicopter have been killed. Nepal's Home Ministry has clarified that the cargo helicopter which crashed in Muktinath was of Makalu Air, which had been requisitioned by the Army to carry goods.
