Nepal, China hail 'smooth, healthy development' of bilateral ties

Kathmandu: Nepal and China have hailed the smooth and healthy development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

While meeting with visiting Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou on Wednesday, Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday said his government has attached great importance to developing ties with China and has been adhering to the one-China policy, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Nepal will never allow any forces to use its soils to conduct any anti-China activities."

Nepal highly appreciates China's non-interference in its internal affairs, China's support for and understanding of its constitutional process and China's long-term assistance for its socio-economic development, Deuba said.

Nepal welcomes and supports the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative which brings valuable development opportunities for Nepal, the Prime Minister said, adding his government is willing to promote the Himalayan country's development and the inter-connectivity in the region by jointly building the Belt and Road.

For his part, Kong, who is here for the 11th round of the China-Nepal diplomatic consultations, said Beijing and Kathmandu have enjoyed equal treatment and mutual trust since the establishment of diplomatic relations 62 years ago and have been time-tested good neighbours, good friends and good partners.

China congratulates Nepal on its positive progresses achieved in its implementation of the new constitution, said Kong, adding China will, as always, uphold the non-interference in Nepal's internal affairs and support Nepal's efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kong said China hopes that Nepal will realise the political and social stability as well as fast economic development at an earliest possible date.