close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 64

Floods and landslides have created havoc in Terai, with thousands of families displaced and huge loss of properties, livestock and crops.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 17:53
Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 64
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Kathmandu: The death toll triggered by floods in Nepal over the past three days has risen to 64, the Home Ministry said.

An official statement said at least 53 people had gone missing in various districts in the low-lying areas of Terai region, Xinhua news agency reports.

Floods and landslides have created havoc in Terai, with thousands of families displaced and huge loss of properties, livestock and crops.

Many cities in the region have been inundated, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Over a dozen districts in the plains have been badly affected, said the Ministry, adding over 35,000 houses have been inundated and 1,000 houses damaged.

Police and the armed forces have been active in relief operation since Saturday. But this has been hampered by unending rainfall.

TAGS

NepalfloodtollLandslideRainfall

From Zee News

18 dead in &#039;terrorist attack&#039; on Burkina Faso restaurant
AfricaWorld

18 dead in 'terrorist attack' on Burkina Faso res...

&#039;Gold&#039; edition of One Plus 5 launched; here&#039;s all you need to know!
Mobiles

'Gold' edition of One Plus 5 launched; here'...

WorldAsia

25 militants killed in Afghanistan

Rajasthan

Woman branded witch, murdered in Rajasthan's Kekri

HaryanaIndia

Man who killed ex-Delhi MLA held

China appoints new envoy for North Korea issue
World

China appoints new envoy for North Korea issue

Would you like to take a bite of this 107-year-old &#039;perfectly edible&#039; fruitcake found in Antarctica?
Science

Would you like to take a bite of this 107-year-old 'pe...

Do yoga to &#039;cure&#039; the urge of becoming terrorist, says Ramdev
DelhiJammu and Kashmir

Do yoga to 'cure' the urge of becoming terrorist,...

&#039;SonicSpy&#039; Android spyware found in Play Store
Technology

'SonicSpy' Android spyware found in Play Store

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India