Nepal focused on increasing connectivity with China: Krishna Bahadur Mahara

He also expressed belief that the office will contribute in strengthening bilateral ties and broaden relations in the economic sector, Nepal's foreign ministry said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 20:07
Nepal focused on increasing connectivity with China: Krishna Bahadur Mahara
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Beijing: Nepal's Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara on Sunday called for more Chinese investments in the Himalayan nation, saying Kathmandu is focused on increasing connectivity with Beijing.

Inaugurating the newly-established office of the Consulate General of Nepal at the port city of Guangzhou in China, Mahara, who is also the deputy prime minister, said: "there are good opportunities for investments in inter-country railways, roads and transmission lines".

"Nepal is focusing on investment in infrastructure development and inter-country economic sector in order to increase connectivity between both the countries," the visiting Nepalese leader said.

He also expressed belief that the office will contribute in strengthening bilateral ties and broaden relations in the economic sector, Nepal's foreign ministry said.

Mahara said that economic and trade activities will surge with the establishment of the consulate.

He also added that the relations between people of the two countries will enhance further in the coming days.

Foreign Minister Mahara is on a six-day visit to China for talks with senior Chinese leaders on the invitation of his counterpart Wang Yi.

Nepal in May inked a deal with China to join Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious 'One Belt One Road' (OBOR) initiative to link Asia with Europe.

The newly-established consulate is Nepal's fourth such office in China.

There are 200 Nepalese businessmen engaged in various businesses in Guangzhou.

Nepal, China, Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Kathmandu, Beijing, One Belt One Road, Xi Jinping

