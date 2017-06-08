Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba takes office with great expectations

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has taken oath as the 40th Prime Minister of Nepal.President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly elected Prime Minister Deuba amid a function at Sheetal Niwas in Kathmandu, reports the Kathmandu Post.

Deuba has formed his Cabinet by inducting seven ministers including three Deputy Prime Ministers (DPMs).

After taking the oath, Deuba administered oath to seven new ministers-three from Nepali Congress, three from CPN (Maoist Centre) and one from Nepal Loktantrik Forum.

From Nepali Congress, Gopal Man Shrestha has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education while Gyanendra Bahadur Karki and Farmullah Mansoor have been appointed as Minister for Finance and Minister for Labour and Employment respectively.

Meanwhile, Krishna Bahadur Mahara of CPN (Maoist Centre) has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, CPN (MC) leader Janardan Sharma has been appointed as Minister for Home Affairs and Prabhu Sah has been appointed as minister without portfolio.

With the swearing in of the new Prime Minister the expectations among the people has grown enormously."With newly elected Prime Minister I hope for the development, reduction of dusts in the roads, and an end to corruption.

The biggest of all is the development of the nation," Rumu Neupane, a resident in Kathmandu, said.Some of the residents hope for the commencement of the three tier election on stipulated time as per the deadline fixed by the constitution.

"For the implementation of the Constitution, all the elections should be held on time. The second one is the projects of national pride: fast track, Budhi Ganadaki and others should gain completion phase," Suranjan Ghimire a resident in Kathmandu said.

Apart from fulfilling the expectations of the people, the new Prime Minister of Nepal also has numerous tasks to accomplish. Deuba, who is supported by the agitating ethnic minorities, has the mammoth task to pass the amendment bill tabled in the Parliament garnering two-third majority along with improving his image which was diluted before.In addition, Deuba has the challenge to appease all the supporting parties to stay firm on the issues.

The overwhelming support to Deuba while forming coalition government might take him down because of their vested interests."It`s all about the coalition government. The political parties are more interested to get seats and better positions, better ministries so that they can show their work as well as they can earn some money happily, if they are corrupt," analyst Prateek Pradhan warned.

"Sher Bahadur garnered almost two-third majority, 388 if he gets 393 that is the two-third majority, he has already got 388 seats but if the smaller political parties who have some kind of greed, some kind of expectations from the Prime Minister if they don`t get benefit from the ministry they might desert him soon," Pradhan warned.

Deuba at first has the challenge to hold the second phase election which is 21 days ahead from the day of his swearing- in.Though the Madhesh-based agitating parties have signalled to go for the elections, they still are seen bargaining with the government putting the issue of Constitution amendment as the term for their participation.

The Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government which came crashing down on May 24 after the commencement of first phase local election in three provinces which went quite peaceful. The second one slated for June 28 has been observed with high interest as it covers most of the southern plains of Nepal which is volatile.

The second phase election will cover 41 districts and 4 provinces which has about 9 million eligible voters. In the first phase election, 73 Percent of the total about 5 million eligible voters exercised their voting right.Deuba, who is also the President of Nepali Congress, returned to power for the fourth time on Tuesday, 12 years after he was unceremoniously removed by then king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah, with 388 votes in his favour in the 593-strong Parliament