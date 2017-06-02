Nepal to elect new Prime minister on Sunday

Kathmandu: Following the resignation of Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' after a brief stint of nine months, Nepal is set to elect a new prime minister on Sunday.

The Secretariat of the Legislature-Parliament has published the election schedule for the post of prime minister.

As per the schedule, any legitimate member of the Legislature-Parliament willing to contest the elections can register his or her candidacy for the post from 11 am to 4 pm tomorrow at the Parliament Secretariat which will publish the list of prime ministerial candidates Saturday afternoon.

The election for the post of prime minister will begin on Sunday at 11 am.

As the political parties have failed to come up with a consensus name for the post, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called the parties to elect a new prime minister through majority voting. The post of prime minister has been vacant after Prachanda resigned from the post last week.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba is likely to succeed Prachanda as the new prime minister as per an understanding reached between Prachanda's party CPN-Maoist Centre and Nepali Congress.