close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nepal to elect new Prime minister on Sunday

Following the resignation of Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' after a brief stint of nine months, Nepal is set to elect a new prime minister on Sunday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 23:39

Kathmandu: Following the resignation of Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' after a brief stint of nine months, Nepal is set to elect a new prime minister on Sunday.

The Secretariat of the Legislature-Parliament has published the election schedule for the post of prime minister.

As per the schedule, any legitimate member of the Legislature-Parliament willing to contest the elections can register his or her candidacy for the post from 11 am to 4 pm tomorrow at the Parliament Secretariat which will publish the list of prime ministerial candidates Saturday afternoon.

The election for the post of prime minister will begin on Sunday at 11 am.

As the political parties have failed to come up with a consensus name for the post, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called the parties to elect a new prime minister through majority voting. The post of prime minister has been vacant after Prachanda resigned from the post last week.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba is likely to succeed Prachanda as the new prime minister as per an understanding reached between Prachanda's party CPN-Maoist Centre and Nepali Congress.

TAGS

NepalPushpa Kamal DahalNepal Prime MinisterSher Bahadur Deuba

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Entire Maharashtra should know Marathi, says Mumbai Mayor
Maharashtra

Entire Maharashtra should know Marathi, says Mumbai Mayor

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US spies may have faked hacking evidence
World

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US spies may have...

Dozens dead after gunman torches Philippine casino killing...
World

Dozens dead after gunman torches Philippine casino killing...

&#039;Bedroom jehadis&#039; new target of security forces in Kashmir, as social media turns virtual battleground
Jammu and Kashmir

'Bedroom jehadis' new target of security forces i...

SHOCKING! Bihar class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar, arrested for forgery, is 42-year-old, father to two children: Board
Bihar

SHOCKING! Bihar class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar, arrested for...

Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defence to India; PM Modi says rise above good, bad terrorism
India

Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defen...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video