Nepal's citizens celebrate Holi in Kathmandu's Durbar Square

KATHMANDU: The pavilion of the Basantapur Durbar Square, a World Heritage site in Kathmandu on Thursday, was smeared with vermillion powders, marking the day of the festival of colour Holi.Basantapur or the Kathmandu Durbar Square, which has been an eyewitness to major political turmoil and changes in the country, is also known as the "Holi Junction of Kathmandu".

People celebrate Holi at this historical site.

"Basically, we celebrate Holi as the symbol of victory of good over evil so that we can influence other people that we should not be evil and stay good, celebrate our life and enjoy our life with full of colour and enjoyment," a person celebrating the event told ANI here.

The formal start of Holi in Nepal starts with the erection of the "Chir" in the premises of the Basantapur Durbar Area, the old residence of Nepali rulers.

The pole or the sacred "Chir" tied with multi-coloured pieces of cloth gives the go-ahead to people to prepare to celebrate Holi."

Basically, we worship this pole because it is a symbol of Praladh.

As we all know Praladh is considered as the God who sat on Holika`s lap and remained alive after Holika was burnt," said Nishu Agrawal, who came to Basantapur on the day of Holi with her family.This year, Holi in Nepal is being held on Thursday and Friday.

The Kathmandu Valley is celebrating it today, while the Terai districts will celebrate the festival on Friday.