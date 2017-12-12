Netanyahu accuses Erdogan of helping 'terrorists'

PARIS: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday after he labelled Israel a "state that kills children," calling him a leader who bombs Kurdish villagers and supports terrorists.

"I am not used to receiving lectures about morality from a leader who bombs Kurdish villagers in his native Turkey, who jails journalists, who helps Iran get around international sanctions, and who helps terrorists, including in Gaza, kill innocent people," Netanyahu said at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"That is not the man who is going to lecture us."