close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Netanyahu to meet Putin over 'recent development' in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia next week to discuss "recent development" in Syria.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 08:22
Netanyahu to meet Putin over &#039;recent development&#039; in Syria

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia next week to discuss "recent development" in Syria.

A statement released by the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday said the meeting will be held in Black Sea city of Sochi on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders are expected to talk about the recent development in Syria, where Russian forces are fighting along with President Bashar Assad's military, the statement said.

The meeting would be held amid Iran's alleged increasing presence in the war-torn country.

"It should be noted that over the past two years, Prime Minister Netanyahu has met President Putin once in every few months to discuss bilateral and regional issues to prevent friction between Israeli and Russian air forces in Syria," the statement read.

Head of Israel's Mossad national intelligence agency Yossi Cohen warned last week against "Iranian expansion" into the regions that the Islamic State has relinquished in the Middle East.

"The areas where IS presence is decreasing, Iran is working to fill the void," Cohen said.

According to the intelligence chief, Iran is expanding through its proxies and local allies in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

Israel worries that Iran will deploy its forces near the Syrian border with Israel, creating an Iranian stronghold next to the Jewish state.

Netanyahu has called on Russian and US leaders to contain Iranian presence in Syria in the framework of a possible cease-fire to end the eight-year-long civil war.

Israel has repeatedly declared it will not intervene in the fighting in Syria. However, Israel's military responds to the random fire from Syria with artillery or airstrikes on posts of the Syrian army.
 

TAGS

NetanyahuPutinSyria

From Zee News

Rajiv Gandhi&#039;s 73rd birth anniversary today; Sonia, Rahul pay floral tributes to former PM
India

Rajiv Gandhi's 73rd birth anniversary today; Sonia, Ra...

Air-conditioned jackets for the Indian Special Forces soon, says Manohar Parrirkar
India

Air-conditioned jackets for the Indian Special Forces soon,...

My health is perfect, vested interests spreading rumours: Parrikar
India

My health is perfect, vested interests spreading rumours: P...

Nightmare at Khatauli for Utkal Express passengers, locals
India

Nightmare at Khatauli for Utkal Express passengers, locals

Train Station evacuated in France after armed men spotted
World

Train Station evacuated in France after armed men spotted

Train Station evacuated in France after armed men spotted
World

Train Station evacuated in France after armed men spotted

Track maintenance failure behind Utkal Express derailment, claims top railways source
India

Track maintenance failure behind Utkal Express derailment,...

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s austerity drive for ministers, asks them to avoid 5-star hotels, PSUs vehicles
India

PM Narendra Modi's austerity drive for ministers, asks...

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at Ladakh on Aug 20
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India