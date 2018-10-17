Never accused India of assassination plot, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena dials PM Narendra Modi over 'false' media reports

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday rubbished rumours over the issue of reports about an alleged assassination plot against him. The Sri Lankan President talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and clarified that media reports about the former accusing RAW for an assassination plot were false.

Some media reports in Sri Lanka carried a story saying President Sirisena had accused India of plotting to assassinate him, allegedly during a weekly meeting with his Cabinet.

Sirisena on Wednesday said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the issue and asked him to categorically reject such media reports, news agency ANI reported.

The Sri Lankan President apprised Modi of the urgent steps taken by him personally and the government of Sri Lanka to publicly reject these reports, referring to the Prime Minister as a "close friend".

Sirisena also recalled his meeting with the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka earlier in the morning on Wednesday.

The president also stated that he regards PM Modi as a true friend of Sri Lanka and a close personal friend of himself. Sirisena focussed that he greatly valued the mutually beneficial ties between India and Sri Lanka and remained steadfast to work with the PM Modi for further strengthening them.

PM Modi also appreciated the prompt steps taken by President Sirisena and his government to firmly refute malicious reports by publicly clarifying matters.

PM Modi reiterated India’s emphasis on ‘neighbourhood first’ policy and priority.

Earlier on Wednesday, Advisor and Coordinating Secretary Shiral Lakthilaka had responded on the matter.

"The President had spoken in general terms about secret services of countries attempting to assassinate leaders. This happens even in America, the President said, and added that the Prime Minister of India might not be aware of it. There was no mention of RAW at all," Lakthilaka was quoted as saying in Lankan newspaper Sunday Times Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The media reports have surfaced days before the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to visit New Delhi.

