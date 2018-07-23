हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

'NEVER, EVER' threaten the US again or you will face consequences: Trump warns Iran

The response came after Rouhani earlier in the day issued his own warning to the US leader not to "play with the lion's tail".

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Monday issued a stern warning to Iran against threatening the United States. In a tweet addressed to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the US President wrote: 
"To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"

The response came after Rouhani earlier in the day issued his own warning to the US leader not to "play with the lion's tail," saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

Trump has made Iran a favourite target since his unexpected rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Trump earlier this year pulled the United States out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and ordered increased American sanctions. He had has suggested Iranian leaders are "going to call me and say 'let's make a deal'" but Iran has rejected talks.

Rouhani has previously lashed out against Trump for threatening to re-impose the sanctions, as well as for moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and banning travel to the U.S. From certain Muslim-majority countries.

 

