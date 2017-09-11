close
#NeverForget - America pays poignant tribute to victims of 9/11 terror attacks

Thousands of Americans on Monday paid tribute to the 2,977 people killed on September 11, 2001.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 23:32
#NeverForget - America pays poignant tribute to victims of 9/11 terror attack

New York: Thousands of Americans on Monday paid tribute to the 2,977 people killed on September 11, 2001, when four hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville.

They vowed never to forget the day of the deadliest terror attack on their soil. 

President Donald Trump too paid homage to the victims and warned that 'savage killers' who threaten the United States will find no haven on earth.

He also observed a moment of silence at the White House before laying a wreath and delivering remarks at the Pentagon, where 184 people died.

"Those who try will soon join the long list of vanquished enemies who dared to test our mettle," he said, as per AFP.

Following are some of the tributes posted on social media by people, including celebrities and politicians, using the hashtag 'Never Forget' and 'September 11'.

#NeverForget

