NeverForget - America pays poignant tribute to victims of 9/11 terror attack

New York: Thousands of Americans on Monday paid tribute to the 2,977 people killed on September 11, 2001, when four hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville.

They vowed never to forget the day of the deadliest terror attack on their soil.

President Donald Trump too paid homage to the victims and warned that 'savage killers' who threaten the United States will find no haven on earth.

He also observed a moment of silence at the White House before laying a wreath and delivering remarks at the Pentagon, where 184 people died.

"Those who try will soon join the long list of vanquished enemies who dared to test our mettle," he said, as per AFP.

Following are some of the tributes posted on social media by people, including celebrities and politicians, using the hashtag 'Never Forget' and 'September 11'.

We will #NeverForget the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and we honor the bravery and selflessness of the American people. pic.twitter.com/pCicUNjYU2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 11, 2017

We fight because our fallen heroes demand justice - and so long as we have strength, we will honor their memories. pic.twitter.com/RRMbxP56gh — Vice President Pence (@VP) September 11, 2017

President Donald J. Trump Proclaims September 11, 2017, as Patriot Day: https://t.co/Yf49q6iU5U — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 11, 2017

In remembrance of those we lost on 9/11 & afterwards due to 9/11-related illnesses, a tribute to each of the fallen... #NeverForget — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2017

I recall exactly where I was when I heard the news. I will #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/HaFs3O7V1N — Northern Lady (@lady_northern) September 11, 2017

#NeverForget the lives that were lost because of the horrific attacks done in the name of a vicious ideology. pic.twitter.com/w2q9u7wOmL — Danisha Freeman (@Deplorable_Goth) September 11, 2017

#DoD remembers those who died at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon & in Shanksville, Pa. on 9/11: https://t.co/VSOIF2ROxG #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/qbVraEOPry — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) September 11, 2017

"In our darkest hour, we came together and made it clear we would never allow terrorists to defeat us." - Acting @DHSgov Sec. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ZQKvnaZjW4 — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) September 11, 2017

We will never forget those who lost their lives 16 years ago, or the acts of heroism that followed. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/X5FKLBZORa — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) September 11, 2017

"In memory of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the USA 16 years ago. You will always be remembered."#NeverForget (2/2) pic.twitter.com/lhD1HmkYIM — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) September 11, 2017

We will #neverforget our first responders, the victims, and their families—all who sacrificed so much on this day. #September11 pic.twitter.com/yrHP14BUpi — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) September 11, 2017

Today we remember the lives lost, families impacted and the courage of our American heroes. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/xTlEZEfhlt — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) September 11, 2017

A beam from the North Tower in our Heroes Gallery honors the 343 NY firefighters who lost their lives helping others 16 yrs ago #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/8GJ6nAtabL — RonaldReaganLibrary (@Reagan_Library) September 11, 2017

Today, we remember those who lost their lives in the #September11 attacks. This flag is from Ground Zero in NYC. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/J6SPVo3kNP — FBI (@FBI) September 11, 2017

Phone call from Brian Sweeney, passenger on Flight 175, to his wife. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/rLurmtvNJh — The Pottery Shop (@shoppotteryshop) September 11, 2017

We remember everyone we lost on 9/11 and honor all who defend our country and our ideals. No act of terror will ever change who we are. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2017

We are united in remembering those we lost, their families, and the heroic first responders in NY, VA, PA, and across America. #September11 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 11, 2017

On what seemed like America's darkest day, we all came together under our flag. Thousands of Americans became heroes that day #September11 — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) September 11, 2017

Thank you to those who gave their lives on this day 16 years ago to try and save others in dire need of help. #NeverForget — Zpfromtheict (@ZpFromtheIct) September 11, 2017