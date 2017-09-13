New Hampshire’s biggest hospital under lockdown after reports of active shooter

New Hampshire: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Centre was put under lockdown on Tuesday after reports of an active shooter.

People were told to avoid the area by the Lebanon police and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital.

However, there was no confirmation of a shooting.

As per reports, all workers received an email from the hospital about a 'code silver' asking them to get out if possible or take shelter in place.

The official news feed for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system tweeted:

Lebanon police are on site at DHMC campus. We have no new information at this time, but will share when we do. Thank you. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

Latest: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is currently locked down following reports of an active shooter in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/cymhgUD6Kl — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

Code Silver Update 3:04 PM - NH & Lebanon police are still actively sweeping Lebanon campus. More information will be shared when available. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

(With AP inputs)