New Hampshire’s biggest hospital under lockdown after reports of active shooter

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 00:44
Representational image (Pic courtesy - @DartmouthHitch)

New Hampshire: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Centre was put under lockdown on Tuesday after reports of an active shooter.

People were told to avoid the area by the Lebanon police and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital.

However, there was no confirmation of a shooting.

As per reports, all workers received an email from the hospital about a 'code silver' asking them to get out if possible or take shelter in place.

The official news feed for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system tweeted:

(With AP inputs)

New HampshireHospital under lockdownactive shooterDartmouth-HitchcockLebanon police

