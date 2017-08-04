close
New Pakistan PM's cabinet endorses ''moral, diplomatic'' support for Kashmir

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 19:30
New Pakistan's cabinet endorses 'moral, diplomatic' support for Kashmir

Islamabad: The first cabinet meeting held by newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Friday asserted "moral and diplomatic" support for Kashmir.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi promised to continue "the journey of progress and democracy" initiated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was unseated by the Supreme Court on charges of corruption. Abbasi is said to be close confidant of Sharif. 

Abbasi emphasised that all projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, would continue, and added that the fight against terrorism would be carried out in "letter and spirit". India has often said the terror problem internally faced by Pakistan comes from its encouragement to cross-border terrorism.

Abbasi vowed to complete the developmental plans of 10 years in the next 10 months. 

He asked all ministers to present their short-term goals to the cabinet.

Abbasi is expected to be replaced by Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister of Punjab province and brother of Nawaz Sharif, after getting elected to the National Assembly in a bye-election within two months.

TAGS

Shahid Khaqan AbbasiKashmirChina-Pakistan Economic CorridorNawaz SharifSupreme Court

