New US-led Syria strike kills 80 relatives of IS fighters: Monitor

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 18:05

Beirut: A US-led coalition air strike on the eastern Syrian town of Mayadeen early today killed at least 80 relatives of Islamic State group fighters, a monitoring group told AFP.

"The toll includes 33 children. They were families seeking refuge in the town's municipal building," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

