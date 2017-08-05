close
New Venezuela assembly fires dissident attorney general

Venezuela`s contested new assembly fired the country`s dissident attorney general, Luisa Ortega, Saturday in a move sure to provoke greater international criticism.

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 22:13
New Venezuela assembly fires dissident attorney general
Caracas: Venezuela`s contested new assembly fired the country`s dissident attorney general, Luisa Ortega, Saturday in a move sure to provoke greater international criticism.

The body, which made the sacking its first order of business, also said it planned to operate as Venezuela`s supreme power for up to two years.

TAGS

VenezuelaVenezuela assemblyCaeacasLuisa Ortega

