New Venezuela assembly fires dissident attorney general
Venezuela`s contested new assembly fired the country`s dissident attorney general, Luisa Ortega, Saturday in a move sure to provoke greater international criticism.
IANS photo
The body, which made the sacking its first order of business, also said it planned to operate as Venezuela`s supreme power for up to two years.