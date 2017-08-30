close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

New Venezuelan assembly to try opposition leaders for treason

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 07:03

Venezuela`s all-powerful new constituent assembly said Tuesday it will hold treason trials for opposition leaders it said are promoting economic sanctions imposed by the United States.
The assembly approved a decree in which it announced a "historic" trial against "those who involved in promoting these immoral actions against the interests of the Venezuelan people."
The assembly did not give any immediate word on which opposition figures it might put on trial.
On Friday, the White House unveiled tough new financial sanctions against Caracas, which it said were aimed at stemming vital funding to the "dictatorship" of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Moscow on Monday slammed the US sanctions, saying they were aimed at damaging the Latin American nation`s economy and aggravating tensions.
But French President Emmanuel Macron accused Maduro of creating a "dictatorship" in one of the harshest condemnations yet of the South American regime by a European leader.
US President Donald Trump`s threat of military force meanwhile has bolstered Maduro`s oft-repeated claim that Washington is plotting to topple him and wants to grab control of Venezuela`s oil -- the largest proven reserves in the world.

TAGS

VenezuelaNicolas Maduro

From Zee News

How Doval and team navigated the Doklam stand-off
India

How Doval and team navigated the Doklam stand-off

World

Russia warns against new sanctions, use of force against No...

On Diana&#039;s death anniversary, Princes William and Harry to pay tribute to their mother
World

On Diana's death anniversary, Princes William and Harr...

World

Guatemalan court rules in favour of U.N. anti-corruption un...

BJP reacts to Owaisi&#039;s statement over Centre&#039;s directive to universities to host &#039;patriotic&#039; rock bands
India

BJP reacts to Owaisi's statement over Centre's di...

PM Modi&#039;&#039;s visit to China for 9th BRICS Summit is &#039;&#039;diplomatic victory&#039;&#039;: Defense experts
India

PM Modi''s visit to China for 9th BRICS Summit is...

UN Council unanimously condemns North Korea missile test
World

UN Council unanimously condemns North Korea missile test

World

133 trafficked Central American migrants rescued in Mexico

World

Palestine PM calls on UN for international protection

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India