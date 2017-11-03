New York attacker was our 'caliphate soldier', claims ISIS
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a truck attack in New York City that killed eight people on Tuesday, the group`s online publication said on Thursday.
| Last Updated: Nov 03, 2017, 08:20 AM IST
Comments |
IANS photo
CAIRO: Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a truck attack in New York City that killed eight people on Tuesday, the group`s online publication said on Thursday.
Islamic State said in its weekly issue of Al-Naba newspaper that "the attacker is one of the caliphate soldiers".
It did not provide evidence to support its claim.