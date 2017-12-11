New York blast: 1 held, 3 injured in terror attack; 'Let's get back to work,' says Mayor Bill de Blasio

New York: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called the explosion that rocked New York`s Port Authority Bus Terminal as an attempted terrorist attack.

"Let's be clear, this was an attempted terrorist attack. Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals. Our first responders were there quickly and the only injuries we know of right now are minor," he said.

"We are a target because we prove a society of many faiths and many backgrounds can work, we show democracy can work. But we are the most resilient place on earth. We've proved it time and time again," Blasio added.

However, he maintained, "This is New York. Let us get back to work."

The New York City police commissioner James O' Neill too called the subway pipe-bombing a 'terror-related incident'.

He also said, “This is NYC, we don’t live in fear. But if you see something suspicious you have an obligation to come forward and tell us.”

"If you have any information on this individual or incident we ask you call the Terror Hotline at 888-NYC-SAFE,” Neill added, addressing the press.

A bomb exploded at the start of Monday morning rush hour at the city`s transportation hub and a man was arrested as a suspect.

The explosion struck the Port Authority bus terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue near Times Square, injuring four people and filled the passageway with smoke, authorities said.

A man is in custody, the New York Police Department said in a tweet. He is among the four people suffering non-life-threatening injuries after the blast and is in Bellevue Hospital, as per media reports.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Update: A total of 4 injuries reported at the scene of an explosion at Port Authority. All injuries are non-life-threatening — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2017

The bus terminal was temporarily closed, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a Twitter statement.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal (@PABusTerminal) has reopened, following police activity due to an incident this morning. Bus customers are encouraged to contact their carrier for the most current information regarding their operations.https://t.co/KyTwzC5w6H — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) December 11, 2017

A large swathe of midtown Manhattan was also closed to traffic, between 45th Street to 40th Street and 7th Avenue to 9th Avenue, police said.

The incident has occurred less than two months after an Uzbek immigrant killed eight people by speeding a rental truck down a New York City bike path, in an attack for which Islamic State claimed responsibility.

In September 2016, a man injured more than two dozen people when he set off a homemade bomb in New York`s Chelsea district.

