New York City explosion: Four hurt, none life-threatening
Four people were injured Monday in the blast that rocked a subway station in the heart of Manhattan.
| Updated: Dec 11, 2017, 20:07 PM IST
Pic courtesy: ANI
New York: Four people were injured Monday in the blast that rocked a subway station in the heart of Manhattan, firefighters said, but none of those injuries was life-threatening.
Police had said earlier the only injured person was a man detained in connection with the explosion, which took place in the station at the Port Authority bus terminal, not far from New York`s iconic Times Square.