हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

New York City explosion: Four hurt, none life-threatening

Four people were injured Monday in the blast that rocked a subway station in the heart of Manhattan.

AFP| Updated: Dec 11, 2017, 20:07 PM IST
Comments |
New York City explosion: Four hurt, none life-threatening
Pic courtesy: ANI

New York: Four people were injured Monday in the blast that rocked a subway station in the heart of Manhattan, firefighters said, but none of those injuries was life-threatening.

Police had said earlier the only injured person was a man detained in connection with the explosion, which took place in the station at the Port Authority bus terminal, not far from New York`s iconic Times Square.

Tags:
New York City explosionManhattanPort Authority Bus Terminalnew york blast
Next
Story

New York City explosion: One injured man detained by police

Trending