हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New York

New York's Chrysler Building put up for sale

When the building was completed in 1930, it was the tallest in the world, a title it held for about a year until the Empire State Building opened less than a mile away in midtown Manhattan.

New York&#039;s Chrysler Building put up for sale
Image courtesy: Reuters

New York: Chrysler Building, the art deco skyscraper that has been a key part of the New York city skyline for nearly 90 years, is up for sale. The building has been owned by Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi investment fund, and real estate firm Tishman Speyer since 2008, CNN reported.

They have hired CBRE Group to sell the property, according to Darcy Stacom, Chairman of CBRE`s New York City capital markets group. "Clearly, it`s an iconic building with tremendous reputational value for the right buyer," Brian Lott, spokesperson for Mubadala, said on Wednesday.

When the building was completed in 1930, it was the tallest in the world, a title it held for about a year until the Empire State Building opened less than a mile away in midtown Manhattan. Today it is only the sixth tallest building in the city and will drop down another notch later this year when a new office tower opens on the city`s west side.

But it is still one of New York`s most recognizable buildings. It is famous for its triangle-shaped, vaulted windows worked into the stylised crown, along with its distinctive eagle gargoyles near the top.

Tags:
New YorkChrysler BuildingChrysler Building on saleTishman Speyer

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close