New Zealand minister cycles to hospital to give birth to her first baby

New Zealand’s Minister for Women, Julie Anne Genter, has taken the internet by storm by cycling to a hospital to give birth to her first baby. She took to Instagram to share picture of her cycling down to the hospital on Sunday.

The 38-year-old minister in the New Zealand minister posted on the social networking site that she and her husband Peter Nunns used bicycles to go to the hospital for the delivery of their first child. She said that there was not enough room in the car for the “support crew”.

According to Julie, the cycling brought her in the best of the mood ahead of giving birth to the baby at Auckland City Hospital.

Along with a photograph of her standing beside a bicycle, the New Zealand minister wrote, “Beautiful Sunday morning for a bike ride, to the hospital, for an induction to finally have this baby.”

Julie Anne Genter declared on social media that she was into the 41st week of pregnancy. According to the social media post, the minister has planned to take just three months of maternity leave.

She happens to be the second member of the New Zealand government to become a mother while in office. Earlier, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became the second sitting world leader, after Pakistan’s former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, to give birth to a baby. Benazir Bhutto had given birth to her daughter while serving as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1990.

The New Zealand Prime Minister had taken a six-week maternity leave following the birth of her child and returned to office with a baby. She had announced her pregnancy in January.