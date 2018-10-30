हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahinda Rajapakse

Newly-appointed Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa sworn-in

Newly-appointed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa`s cabinet was on Monday sworn in amid increasing pressure on President Maithripala Sirisena to convene an early session of the Parliament.

Reuters photo

Newly-appointed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa`s cabinet was on Monday sworn in amid increasing pressure on President Maithripala Sirisena to convene an early session of the Parliament.

The Finance Ministry has remained with Rajapaksa with Sarath Amunguma being appointed as the new foreign minister of the island nation. Additionally, a number of ministers who supported Sirisena during the previous cabinet have retained their portfolios.

Meanwhile, claiming his majority support in the Parliament, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe demanded the convening of the Parliament at the earliest, calling upon his supporters to gather in Colombo tomorrow to protest his ousting.126 lawmakers out of the total 225-member Parliament have signed a petition, urging the speaker to call an emergency session of the Parliament. 

The speaker issued a warning, stating that the country`s political turmoil could turn violent if an early parliamentary session is not convened.

Police arrested Member of Parliament Arjuna Ranatunga in connection with the shooting incident in Colombo which claimed the life of one person, injuring two others. The former Cricket World Cup winning captain was later granted bail.

Political turmoil erupted in Sri Lanka after Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe on Friday night and replaced him with his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa following the collapse of the governing coalition between Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and United National Party (UNP). (ANI) 

