Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial over 2012 campaign financing: Legal source

AFP | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 14:28
Paris: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial over the allegedly fraudulent financing of his doomed 2012 bid for re-election, a legal source told AFP on Tuesday. 

The prosecution claims Sarkozy greatly exceeded a spending limit of 22.5 million euros ($24 million) by using false billing from a public relations firm called Bygmalion.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 14:28

