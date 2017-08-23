close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nine Libyan troops killed by suspected Islamic State militants: Spokesman

At least nine members of security forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and two civilians were killed on Wednesday by suspected Islamic State militants at a checkpoint in the central Jufra region, a military spokesman said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 22:52

Benghazi: At least nine members of security forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and two civilians were killed on Wednesday by suspected Islamic State militants at a checkpoint in the central Jufra region, a military spokesman said.

A statement posted by Islamic State`s Amaq news agency said 21 members of "Haftar`s militias" had been killed or injured in the attack.

Haftar`s Libyan National Army (LNA) took over several strategic bases in Jufra and the neighbouring region of Sabha earlier this year as rival factions withdrew.

"The terrorist organisation Daesh (Islamic State) attacked al-Fogha checkpoint in Jufra region this morning, killing nine soldiers and two civilians were slaughtered," said LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari. He said the victims had been beheaded.

Jufra lies to the south of Sirte, the coastal city where Islamic State established a stronghold before being ousted by local forces late last year.

Some militants fled into desert areas to the south and west of Sirte where Libyan officials say they have been trying to regroup.

TAGS

BenghaziLibyan troopsIslamic stateKhalifa HaftarISIScentral Jufra

From Zee News

Donald Trump threatens to shut down govt for Mexico wall; draws criticism, unnerves markets
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump threatens to shut down govt for Mexico wall; d...

India

Right to privacy debate: Chronology of events

&#039;Back up, you creep:&#039; Chelsea Clinton raps Melania Trump in new book
AmericasWorld

'Back up, you creep:' Chelsea Clinton raps Melani...

Right to privacy debate: Important points
India

Right to privacy debate: Important points

World

Boat sinks carrying 70 passengers in Brazil, seven dead

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for unity amid rebellion by 18 AIADMK MLAs
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for unity amid rebellion...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Key features
Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Key features

Right to privacy a fundamental right? Supreme Court may pronounce verdict on Thursday
India

Right to privacy a fundamental right? Supreme Court may pro...

Assembly bypolls: Bawana records 45% voting, Nandyal 80%; Panaji, Valpoi see over 70%
India

Assembly bypolls: Bawana records 45% voting, Nandyal 80%; P...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India