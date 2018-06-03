हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Turkey

Nine migrants drown off Turkey's Mediterranean coast: State media

Nine migrants seeking to head to Europe in a speedboat drowned today when the vessel sank off Turkey's Mediterranean coast, state media reports said.

Nine migrants drown off Turkey&#039;s Mediterranean coast: State media

Istanbul: Nine migrants seeking to head to Europe in a speedboat drowned today when the vessel sank off Turkey's Mediterranean coast, state media reports said.

The boat hit trouble off the Demre district of Turkey's Mediterranean Antalya province, a popular holiday spot, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

As well as the nine who died, five were rescued while one person was still missing, it added.

Tags:
TurkeyTurkey's Mediterranean coastDemre districtAnadolu news agencY

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close